BRIEF-Idex sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.04 - $1.06

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Idex Corp:
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.04 - $1.06
* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Idex Corp - 2017 EPS estimate range of $4.00 to $4.10
* Sees FY 2017 capex of about $45 million
* Idex Corp sees 2017 organic revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2q279oI) Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.