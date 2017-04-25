版本:
BRIEF-Idex sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.04 - $1.06

April 25 Idex Corp:

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.04 - $1.06

* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent

* Idex Corp - 2017 EPS estimate range of $4.00 to $4.10

* Sees FY 2017 capex of about $45 million

* Idex Corp sees 2017 organic revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2q279oI) Further company coverage:
