BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program

May 3 Idexx Laboratories Inc:

* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program

* Idexx Laboratories announces increase in share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
