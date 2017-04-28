BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports Q1 EPS $0.77

April 28 Idexx Laboratories Inc

* Sees FY earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.11

* Idexx Laboratories announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $462 million

* Says increases 2017 eps outlook range by $0.10 to $2.95 - $3.11

* Says raising its 2017 revenue outlook by $15 million to $1,925 million - $1,950 million

* Idexx laboratories inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of about $90 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $454.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $454.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S