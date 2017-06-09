BRIEF-IDF, Eli Lilly announce second phase of BRIDGES programme funding

June 9 Eli Lilly And Co
* IDF, in partnership with Lilly, announces second phase of
BRIDGES programme funding for translational research in diabetes
with focus on secondary prevention
* BRIDGES 2 will issue a request for grant proposals in
June 2017
* A steering committee composed with experts appointed by
IDF and Lilly will determine selection of projects, types of
grants that will be available
* Programme will fund and replicate a selection of projects
from initial phase, placing an emphasis on secondary prevention
of diabetes
* Says programme will also place an emphasis on strong
involvement of local public health authorities
