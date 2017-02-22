BRIEF-IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 IDM Mining Ltd
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* IDM Mining Ltd - a private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 million
* IDM Mining Ltd - agreed to purchase 29.4 million shares at a price of $0.17 per share and 41 million million flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per share
* IDM Mining Ltd - proceeds from offering will be primarily used for advancement of development of red mountain gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.