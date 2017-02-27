版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-IDT names Chris Allexandre senior vp of global sales

Feb 27 Integrated Device Technology Inc :

* IDT appoints Chris Allexandre senior vp of global sales and marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
