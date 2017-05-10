版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q2 loss per share $0.06

May 10 Iec Electronics Corp:

* Iec announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue fell 35.5 percent to $21.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐