BRIEF-IF Bancorp Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23

May 1 IF Bancorp Inc

* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* IF Bancorp Inc says for three months ended March 31, 2017, net interest income was $4.4 million compared to $4.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
