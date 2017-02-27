版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ifabric Corp. increases borrowings to fund its expansion

Feb 27 Ifabric Corp

* Ifabric Corp. increases borrowings to fund its expansion

* Ifabric Corp - units have entered into agreement with Bank of Montreal for provision of certain debt facilities

* Ifabric Corp - facility with 2074160 Ontario Inc. is a secured $1.75 million facility, $1.415 million of which will be used to repay indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐