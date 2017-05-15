版本:
BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017

May 15 IFabric Corp

* IFabric corp. Reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.017

* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
