版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-iFabric signs agreement with strategic partners

March 13 iFabric Corp:

* iFabric Corp - signing of an agreement with strategic partners

* iFabric - unit's agreement with strategic partners provides SPI with license to use IFTNA's textile technologies in future generations of medical apparel & footwear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
