版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-IFF LAUNCHES TASTEPOINT BY IFF TO SERVE MID-TIER CUSTOMERS IN NORTH AMERICA

June 26 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* SAYS LAUNCHED TASTEPOINT BY IFF - A NEW COMPANY DESIGNED TO SERVICE MIDDLE-MARKET CUSTOMER IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐