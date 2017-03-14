版本:
BRIEF-IFMI Q4 EPS $0.02

March 14 Institutional Financial Markets Inc

* Ifmi reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $13.2 million versus $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
