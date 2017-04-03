BRIEF-Igas Energy bondholders vote in favour of restructuring plan

April 3 IGas Energy Plc:

* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings

* At bondholder meetings resolutions obtained 100 pct of votes in each of secured bonds and unsecured bonds

* As a result, restructuring of co's secured bonds, fundraising is expected to become effective at 8.00am, April 4, 2017 upon admission

* Overall net debt is reduced from c.$122 million at Dec. 31, 2016 (equivalent to c.£100m) to c.$7 million (equivalent to c.£6 million)