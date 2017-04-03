BRIEF-Igas Energy bondholders vote in favour of restructuring plan

April 3 IGas Energy Plc:
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder
meetings
* At bondholder meetings resolutions obtained 100 pct of
votes in each of secured bonds and unsecured bonds
* As a result, restructuring of co's secured bonds,
fundraising is expected to become effective at 8.00am, April 4,
2017 upon admission
* Overall net debt is reduced from c.$122 million at Dec.
31, 2016 (equivalent to c.£100m) to c.$7 million (equivalent to
c.£6 million)
