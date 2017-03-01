版本:
BRIEF-Igas Energy updates on capital restructuring options

March 1 IGAS Energy PLC

* Well progressed discussions with a strategic investor in respect of its capital restructuring options

* Announces that those discussions relate to a potential investment of US$35m of cash equity

* Potential investment is dependent on successful restructuring of company's secured and unsecured bonds

* Will also seek to raise additional equity funding and existing investors will be given opportunity to participate in this additional fundraising

* Placing price is expected to be C.4.5p. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
