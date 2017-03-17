BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring

March 17 IGas Energy Plc:
* Final terms of a proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by
new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional
investors, subscription by certain of directors
* Subscription by existing shareholders under an open offer
for up to 5 million euros
* Debt for equity swap in respect of all unsecured bonds;
and a debt for equity swap in respect of some of secured bond
* New ordinary shares will be issued to new and existing
investors at issue price of 4.5p
* Placing will remain open for a short time after time of
this announcement
