BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring

March 17 IGas Energy Plc:

* Final terms of a proposed capital restructuring

* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors

* Subscription by existing shareholders under an open offer for up to 5 million euros

* Debt for equity swap in respect of all unsecured bonds; and a debt for equity swap in respect of some of secured bond

* New ordinary shares will be issued to new and existing investors at issue price of 4.5p

* Placing will remain open for a short time after time of this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
