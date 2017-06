June 12 India Globalization Capital Inc

* IGC acquires exclusive rights to thc-based treatment for alzheimer's disease

* India Globalization Capital Inc- expect to start pursuing clinical trials for our alzheimer's product and others this year

* India Globalization Capital Inc- expects in near future to share some data that supports its formulation, patent application, and transition to clinical trials as well as details of commercialization initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: