版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-IGC sells Malaysian hotel investment interest

April 5 India Globalization Capital Inc

* IGC sells Malaysian hotel investment interest

* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co

* Company does not expect to record a gain or loss from this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐