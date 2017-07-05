FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点32分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $148.2 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at may 31, 2017

* Igm financial inc - investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at june 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

