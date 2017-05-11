版本:
BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group on May 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement

May 11 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:

* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing

* Ignite restaurant group inc- pursuant to first amendment lenders extended forbearance period to may 23, 2017

* Ignite restaurant- pursuant to first amendment, lenders agreed amount outstanding under 2014 credit agreement is equal to at least $133.3 million

* Ignite restaurant group inc- pursuant to first amendment, lenders agreed amount outstanding under letters of credit is at least $12.1 million Source text (bit.ly/2ppMw6p) Further company coverage:
