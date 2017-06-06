BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy

June 6 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc:
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase
agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House
Tavern + Tap
* Ignite and certain of its subsidiaries have filed
voluntary petitions for reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S.
Bankruptcy code
* Both Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
restaurants will remain open and operating as usual
* Piper Jaffray & Co is being retained to conduct a sale
process under bid procedures
* Ignite also will be filing a motion for implementation of
bidding procedures to allow other companies opportunity to
submit bids
* Anticipates sale transaction, which is subject to
customary closing conditions, will be completed within 60 to 90
days
* Piper Jaffray will seek higher or better offers from
bidders interested in buying business as whole or any of its
component parts
* Entered agreement with affiliate of Kelly Cos, pursuant to
which it would sell both of its brands for a cash bid offer
