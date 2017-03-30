BRIEF-Ignyta announces peer-reviewed publication of activity of a TRK inhibitor

March 30 Ignyta Inc
* Ignyta announces peer-reviewed publication of activity of
a TRK inhibitor in a primary brain tumor: successful treatment
of glioneuronal tumor with pan-TRK, CNS-active inhibitor
Entrectinib published in precision oncology
* Study found three NTRK fusions within cohort of 26
glioneuronal tumors
* 1 patient with NTRK1 fusion was treated with Entrectinib,
resulting in 60 pct tumor regression, resolution of clinical
symptoms
* In study, patient received Entrectinib daily for 11 months
and experienced lower extremity edema as only documented side
effect related to therapy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: