2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Ignyta FY 2016 net loss $103.6 mln, or $2.69 per share

March 14 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces full year 2016 company highlights and financial results

* Ignyta inc - for 2016 fiscal year, net loss was $103.6 million, or $2.69 per share, compared with $92.5 million, or $3.44 per share, for 2015 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
