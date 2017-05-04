版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Ignyta prices offering of 12.5 mln shares at $6.15/share

May 4 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $6.15per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
