BRIEF-Ignyta Q1 loss per share $0.96

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Ignyta Inc:
* Ignyta announces first quarter 2017 company highlights and financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ignyta Inc - Ignyta did not record any revenue for Q1 of 2017, or for Q1 of 2016
* Ignyta - at March 31, co had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaling $108.0 million and current and long-term debt of $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668