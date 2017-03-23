版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Ignyta to explore strategic options for Taladegib through amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly

March 23 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces exploration of strategic options for Taladegib, enabled by amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly

* Ignyta - agreement amends and restates prior license, development and commercialization agreement, dated November 6, 2015, by and between Ignyta, Lilly

* Ignyta Inc - entered into amended , restated license, development, commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly and company for Taladegib Oncology program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
