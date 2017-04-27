版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Ignyta updates progress towards NDA submissions

April 27 Ignyta Inc:

* Ignyta updates progress towards entrectinib dual trk and ros1 NDA submissions

* Ignyta - tracking towards dual NDA submissions in TRK and ros1 in 2018 if supported by clinical data, anticipated us commercial launch in both indications in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
