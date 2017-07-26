FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-IGT announces new term loan facility and amendment to multicurrency revolving credit facilities
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点03分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-IGT announces new term loan facility and amendment to multicurrency revolving credit facilities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍announced that it has entered into a EUR 1,500 million term loan agreement which matures in 2023​

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍announced amendment to its multicurrency revolving credit facilities which mature in July 2021​

* International Game Technology Plc - voluntarily reduced commitments of multicurrency revolving credit facilities by about 30 percent to approximately $2,000 million​

* International Game Technology - proceeds from new EUR 1,500 million term loan to be used to repay EUR 800 million term loans maturing in January 2019

* International Game Technology - ‍commitments under US Dollar and Euro revolving credit facilities are now $1,200 million and EUR 725 million, respectively​

* International Game Technology - proceeds from new EUR 1,500 million term loan will be used to repay EUR 500 million 6.625 percent notes due in February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below