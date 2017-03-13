版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-IGT signs agreement with Western Canada Lottery Corporation

March 13 International Game Technology Plc

* Igt signs agreement with western canada lottery corporation to install new lottery terminals and ticket checkers, following competitive procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐