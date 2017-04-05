版本:
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Aruze Gaming

April 5 International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Aruze Gaming

* International Game - under agreement, Aruze Gaming can offer games including patented game features from IGT portfolio, to pay licensing fees to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
