BRIEF-IGT to sell Double Down Interactive to Doubleu Games

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 17 International Game Technology Plc :
* IGT announces agreement to sell Double Down Interactive Llc to Doubleu Games as part of new strategic partnership in social casino
* International Game Technology Plc - cash purchase price is $825 million
* International Game Technology Plc - sale has been approved by board of directors of co and necessary governance body of doubleu games
* International Game Technology Plc - upon closing of sale, parties will enter into a game development, distribution and services agreement
* International Game Technology Plc - proceeds from transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction
* International Game Technology- agreement enables doubleu games to offer igt's casino game library on doubleu games' combined social casino platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.