BRIEF-IGT unit signs agreement with New Zealand Lotteries Commission

March 23 International Game Technology Plc :

* International Game Technology Plc - unit signed agreement with New Zealand lotteries commission to provide remote game server system

* International Game Technology Plc- new agreement is for an initial term of five years from go-live date of RGS

* New agreement also has an additional two-year extension at Lotto NZ's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
