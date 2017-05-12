BRIEF-IheartCommunications extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers

May 12 IheartCommunications Inc:
* IheartCommunications Inc - on May 11, 2017, co extended
expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced
exchange offers
* IheartCommunications - on May 11, 2017, co amended
outstanding term loan D and term loan e borrowings under senior
secured credit facility - sec filing
* IheartCommunications Inc - exchange offers and consent
solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017
* IheartCommunications Inc - terms of exchange offers and
consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same
