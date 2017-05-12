BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 iHeartCommunications Inc:
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
* Says exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017
* Says terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same
* Says extended deadline for participation in term loan offers to amend outstanding term loan D, term loan E borrowings under senior secured credit facility Source text: bit.ly/2qznZvL Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project