BRIEF-Iheartmedia doubts Co's ability to continue as a going concern

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Iheartmedia Inc:
* Iheartmedia Inc reports results for 2017 first quarter
* Iheartmedia says determined that there is substantial doubt as to co's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of 12 months following May 4, 2017
* Iheartmedia says current operating plan indicates co will continue to incur net losses and generate negative cash flows from operating activities
* Iheartmedia Inc - qtrly revenue $ 1.33 billion versus $ 1.36 billion; qtrly net loss attributable to the company $388.2 million versus $88.5 million
* Iheartmedia Inc- as of march 31, 2017, had $365.0 million of cash on balance sheet, including $200.6 million of cash held by subsidiary, ccoh
* Iheartmedia Inc- estimate capital expenditures for 2017 to be between $300 million and $325 million
* Iheartmedia says going concern doubt as a result of uncertainty around co's ability to refinance or extend the maturity of receivables based credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.