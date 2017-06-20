版本:
BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Integrated Photonics for about $45 mln

June 20 II-VI Inc:

* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials

* Acquisition is valued at approximately $45.0m in cash due at closing with a $2.5m earn out

* Company's guidance for quarter is unchanged

* Business to be a division of ii-vi photonics segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
