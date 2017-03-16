版本:
BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources posts NAV per share of $1.91 for 2016

March 16 Ikkuma Resources Corp

* Ikkuma's net asset value per share at December 31, 2016 was $1.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
