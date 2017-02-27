版本:
BRIEF-IKONICS REPORTS QTRLY NET SALES OF $4.8 MLN

Feb 27 Ikonics Corp

* IKONICS REPORTS 2016 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.00

* QTRLY NET SALES FLAT AT $ 4.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
