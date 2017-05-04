版本:
BRIEF-ILG reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

May 4 ILG Inc

* ILG reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $452 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ILG Inc says sees 2017 consolidated revenue $1,730 million - $1,855 million ; sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $345 million - $365 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
