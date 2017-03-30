版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Illumina CEO Francis Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln - SEC Filing

March 30 Illumina Inc

* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing

* Executive chairman Jay Flatley's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.0 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2nkBEka] Further company coverage:
