2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Illumina says board increased size of board from 10 to 11 members

Feb 21 Illumina Inc:

* On February 18, 2017, board increased size of board from ten to 11 members and elected John Thompson to board - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2m4NjYm) Further company coverage:
