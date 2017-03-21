BRIEF-Imaflex reports Q4 preliminary unaudited revenues

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Imaflex Inc:
* Imaflex announces preliminary unaudited revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 and provides 2017 revenue guidance
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 6 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 10 percent
* Imaflex Inc - estimates unaudited revenue of approximately $19 million for Q4 of 2016
* Imaflex Inc - for full year 2016, unaudited revenues are expected to be over $73 million
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock