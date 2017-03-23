BRIEF-Image Sensing Systems Q4 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

March 24 Image Sensing Systems Inc

* Image sensing systems announces 2016 fourth quarter and full- year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Says q4 revenue from continuing operations was $2.8 million, compared to revenue from continuing operations of $3.5 million

* Says product sales from continuing operations decreased to $1.2 million in q4 of 2016, a 36 percent decrease