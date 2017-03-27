版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Imax and Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas partner to bring three additional Imax theatres to Middle East

March 27 Imax Corp -

* Imax and Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas partner to bring three additional Imax theatres to Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐