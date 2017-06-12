BRIEF-Imax announces new share-repurchase program and cost-reduction initiative

June 12 Imax Corp:
* Imax announces new share-repurchase program and
cost-reduction initiative
* Imax Corp - authorizes repurchase of up to $200 million of
its common shares by June 30, 2020
* Imax Corp - implementing a cost-reduction plan that will
target approximately $20 million in annualized cost savings
* Says as part of its cost-reduction plan Imax expects
approximately 100 full-time positions
* Imax Corp - expects to report aggregate pre-tax
restructuring and impairment charge of about $15 million in 2017
in connection with cost-reduction efforts
* Says company further expects about $11 million of
restructuring and impairment charges will be recognized in Q2 of
2017
* Imax Corp - anticipates cost savings to take effect
beginning in Q3 of 2017
