公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:56 BJT

BRIEF-IMAX China reports full-year 2016 results

Feb 23 Imax Corp

* IMAX China reports full-year 2016 results

* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
