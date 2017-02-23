版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Imax Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.13

Feb 23 Imax Corp

* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems

* Fourth-Quarter 2016 revenue of $106.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lAPHTA) Further company coverage:
