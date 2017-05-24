BRIEF-IMF Bentham says Bentham Imf 1 Llc has agreed to fund a further matter in the U.S.

May 24 Imf Bentham Ltd

* United States investment vehicle, Bentham Imf 1 Llc has agreed to fund a further matter in us

* New matter number usf5 involves funding of claims made by a whistle-blower to united states internal revenue service

* Investments bring total committed funding amounts since inception of bentham imf 1 llc to us$12.75m

* Bentham imf 1 has committed to fund up to us$1m for the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: