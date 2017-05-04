版本:
BRIEF-Immersion Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.44

May 4 Immersion Corp

* Immersion Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $9.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.1 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Immersion Corp - "are maintaining our 2017 revenue outlook of $38 million to $42 million, with non-GAAP net loss between $23 million and $32 million"

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $38 million to $42 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
