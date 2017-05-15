版本:
BRIEF-Immersion has signed a license agreement with Onkyo Corp

May 15 Immersion Corp

* Has signed a license agreement with Onkyo Corp

* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
